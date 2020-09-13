Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $4,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 262.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 46.4% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Shares of NYSE NVS traded up $1.36 on Friday, hitting $89.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,860,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,135. The company has a market capitalization of $205.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.22 and a 200-day moving average of $85.26. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $69.18 and a 12-month high of $99.84.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.77 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 24.14%. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

