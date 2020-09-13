Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NAZ)

Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd (NYSE:NAZ) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0475 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd has decreased its dividend by 33.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NAZ stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.64. 5,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,547. Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd has a 52 week low of $10.53 and a 52 week high of $14.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.30.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

