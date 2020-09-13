Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 has decreased its dividend payment by 30.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE NCB traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.78. The company had a trading volume of 7,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,656. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $17.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.29 and its 200-day moving average is $14.61.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of California. The fund primarily invests its assets in municipal securities.

