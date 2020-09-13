Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:NAD)

Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund (NYSE:NAD) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.057 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 23.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NAD stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.64. The company had a trading volume of 271,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,022. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.02. Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $15.26.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

