Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NKG)

Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 (NYSE:NKG) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 has decreased its dividend by 30.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 alerts:

NYSE:NKG traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $12.40. 31,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,938. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.53 and a 200-day moving average of $12.12. Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $13.11.

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.

Featured Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.