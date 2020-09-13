Nuveen Global High Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:JGH)

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.086 per share on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 19.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,676. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $16.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.14.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.

