Nuveen High Income Nov2021 Trgt Trm Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:JHB)

Nuveen High Income Nov2021 Trgt Trm Fund (NYSE:JHB) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.024 per share on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

Nuveen High Income Nov2021 Trgt Trm Fund has raised its dividend by 238.7% over the last three years.

Shares of JHB stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.14. 63,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,674. Nuveen High Income Nov2021 Trgt Trm Fund has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $10.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.14 and its 200 day moving average is $8.99.

Nuveen High Income November 2021 Target Term Fund is a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s objective is to provide a high level of current income. It invests in a portfolio of primarily below investment grade corporate debt securities. The company is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

