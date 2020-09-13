NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:NHA)

NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM (NYSE:NHA) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.006 per share on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM has decreased its dividend payment by 10.0% over the last three years.

Shares of NHA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.76. The stock had a trading volume of 4,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,831. NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM has a 52 week low of $8.87 and a 52 week high of $10.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.70.

Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income tax.

