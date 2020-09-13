Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NYSE:NUV) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NYSE:NUV) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.031 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend by 5.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NUV traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,771. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 1 year low of $8.30 and a 1 year high of $11.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.64 and its 200-day moving average is $10.14.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

