Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.031 per share on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend by 32.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:NJV traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.02. 503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,953. Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $14.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.04.

Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of New Jersey. It primarily invests its assets in a portfolio of municipal securities with an objective to provide current income exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes.

