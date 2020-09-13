Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd (NYSE:NAN) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd (NYSE:NAN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd has decreased its dividend by 25.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:NAN traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.76. 33,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,201. Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd has a 1-year low of $10.32 and a 1-year high of $14.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.42.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

