Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free Income Portfol to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NXN)

Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free Income Portfol (NYSE:NXN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0395 per share on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free Income Portfol has decreased its dividend payment by 13.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free Income Portfol alerts:

NXN stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.37. 2,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,890. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.05. Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free Income Portfol has a 12-month low of $11.12 and a 12-month high of $14.50.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free Income Portfol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free Income Portfol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.