Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NUO)

Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund (NYSE:NUO) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.044 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 23.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE NUO traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.26. 5,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,708. Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund has a 12 month low of $12.10 and a 12 month high of $15.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.88.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.

