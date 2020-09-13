Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:JPC)

Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd (NYSE:JPC) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.053 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd has decreased its dividend by 8.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of JPC stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.79. The company had a trading volume of 175,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,396. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.76 and its 200 day moving average is $8.27. Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $10.77.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

