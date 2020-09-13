Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:JRI)

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.097 per share on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 4.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE JRI traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $12.17. The stock had a trading volume of 61,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,586. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 12-month low of $6.37 and a 12-month high of $19.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.90.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

