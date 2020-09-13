Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd (NYSE:JTA) Plans $0.19 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd (NYSE:JTA) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.192 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 27.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd has decreased its dividend by 5.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

JTA stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,552. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.18. Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $12.31.

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC, and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

