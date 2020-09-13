NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. cut its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Atlantic Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 46.9% in the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 94 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 256.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $530.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.97.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $5.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $486.58. The stock had a trading volume of 15,906,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,646,419. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $169.32 and a 52-week high of $589.07. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $300.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $472.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $354.33.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 18,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.21, for a total value of $6,761,566.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 161,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,021,467.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 12,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.86, for a total transaction of $4,790,878.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,249,695.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 348,373 shares of company stock worth $152,440,424 over the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.