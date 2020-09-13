Nxt Market Cap Reaches $10.79 Million (NXT)

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One Nxt coin can currently be bought for $0.0108 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges. Nxt has a total market capitalization of $10.79 million and $803,996.00 worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Nxt has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nxt Coin Profile

Nxt is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. Nxt’s official website is www.jelurida.com/nxt . The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nxt is nxtforum.org . Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nxt

Nxt can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nxt should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nxt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

