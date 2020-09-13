Obyte Market Cap Hits $16.85 Million (GBYTE)

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. During the last week, Obyte has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Obyte has a total market capitalization of $16.85 million and approximately $6,604.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Obyte coin can currently be purchased for $22.32 or 0.00215914 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex and UPbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Obyte alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000241 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000199 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001024 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEXON (DXN) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Obyte Profile

Obyte (GBYTE) is a coin. It launched on December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 755,181 coins. Obyte’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Obyte’s official message board is medium.com/byteball . The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Obyte’s official website is obyte.org

Buying and Selling Obyte

Obyte can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia and UPbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Obyte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Obyte using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Obyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Obyte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.