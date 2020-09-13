Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

Occidental Petroleum has increased its dividend payment by 4.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Occidental Petroleum has a payout ratio of -1.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Occidental Petroleum to earn ($1.12) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -3.6%.

Shares of NYSE OXY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.22. 35,141,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,599,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.61. Occidental Petroleum has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $48.85.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.08). Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 8.97% and a negative net margin of 54.47%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post -3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OXY. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Standpoint Research raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.05.

In related news, Director William R. Klesse purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.43 per share, with a total value of $134,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

