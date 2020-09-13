Orbitcoin (ORB) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $24.00

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Over the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar. Orbitcoin has a market capitalization of $472,235.63 and approximately $24.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001418 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00050585 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $75.23 or 0.00727406 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10,387.93 or 1.00440274 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $166.27 or 0.01607617 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00012054 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00137545 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006028 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002356 BTC.

About Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin (CRYPTO:ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2013. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

Orbitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

