Orezone Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) Short Interest Update

Orezone Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 59.5% from the August 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Orezone Gold in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Orezone Gold alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ORZCF traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.75. 12,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,314. Orezone Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.53.

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. Its flagship property is the Bomboré gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Orezone Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orezone Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.