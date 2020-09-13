OSRAM Licht AG (OTCMKTS:OSAGY) Short Interest Update

OSRAM Licht AG (OTCMKTS:OSAGY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of OSAGY remained flat at $$17.83 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.22. OSRAM Licht has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $18.01.

Get OSRAM Licht alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on OSAGY shares. HSBC started coverage on OSRAM Licht in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank started coverage on OSRAM Licht in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Specialty Lighting, and Lighting Solutions & Systems. The company manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications, as well as infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lighting for plants.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for OSRAM Licht Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSRAM Licht and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.