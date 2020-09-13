OTC Markets Group Inc (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Short Interest Update

OTC Markets Group Inc (OTCMKTS:OTCM) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OTC Markets Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th.

OTCM stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.04. 1,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,880. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.56 and its 200 day moving average is $29.37. OTC Markets Group has a twelve month low of $22.14 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The firm has a market cap of $350.51 million, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.56.

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. OTC Markets Group had a return on equity of 70.25% and a net margin of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $17.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OTC Markets Group will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. OTC Markets Group’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

About OTC Markets Group

OTC Markets Group Inc engages in the financial market business in the United States. It offers OTC Link Alternative Trading System, which provides a suite of quotation and trade-messaging services offering broker-dealers the control of trades and choice of counterparties for execution and attracting order flow, as well as complying with Financial Industry Regulatory Authority and Securities and Exchange Commission regulations; and OTC Link Electronic Communication Networks (ECN) that acts as an agency intermediary in relation to various transactions executed on the ECN's platform.

