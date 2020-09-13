Otelco Inc (NASDAQ:OTEL) Short Interest Update

Otelco Inc (NASDAQ:OTEL) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Otelco stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Otelco Inc (NASDAQ:OTEL) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 4.19% of Otelco worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 10.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Otelco stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $11.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,941. Otelco has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $39.31 million, a P/E ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.67.

Otelco (NASDAQ:OTEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Otelco had a return on equity of 37.72% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $15.47 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Otelco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th.

About Otelco

Otelco Inc provides a range of telecommunications services on a retail and wholesale basis. The company offers local services, including voice lines that provide local dial tone and calling features, such as caller identification, call waiting, call forwarding, and voicemail; long distance services; billing and collection services for other carriers under contract; and directory advertising services.

