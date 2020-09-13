Outcrop Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) Short Interest Down 62.5% in August

Outcrop Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 62.5% from the August 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MSMGF traded up $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.11. 250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,439. Outcrop Gold has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average of $0.13.

About Outcrop Gold

