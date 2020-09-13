Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.79

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.79 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

Packaging Corp Of America has raised its dividend by 33.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Packaging Corp Of America has a payout ratio of 59.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Packaging Corp Of America to earn $5.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.1%.

Get Packaging Corp Of America alerts:

PKG opened at $104.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.29 and a 200 day moving average of $95.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.20. Packaging Corp Of America has a 12 month low of $71.05 and a 12 month high of $114.78.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Packaging Corp Of America will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.83.

Packaging Corp Of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Corp Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Corp Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.