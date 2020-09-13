Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PRXXF. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paradox Interactive AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Paradox Interactive AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th.

PRXXF stock traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.99. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481. Paradox Interactive AB has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $31.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.13.

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) develops and publishes games and brands for PC, mobile, and console platforms primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, France, Russia, and Scandinavia. The company also publishes music and books. Its game portfolio comprises approximately 100 titles and brands, including Stellaris, Europa Universalis, Hearts of Iron, Crusader Kings, Cities: Skylines, Surviving Mars, Prison Architect, Magicka, Age of Wonders, and the World of Darkness.

