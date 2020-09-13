Pason Systems Inc. (PSI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on September 30th

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th.

Shares of Pason Systems stock traded down C$0.09 on Friday, hitting C$5.39. 230,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,535. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.78. Pason Systems has a one year low of C$5.24 and a one year high of C$17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 5.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.40 million and a PE ratio of 11.95.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$26.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$33.65 million. On average, analysts forecast that Pason Systems will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$8.00 target price on shares of Pason Systems in a research note on Friday, August 21st. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Pason Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$8.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

Pason Systems Company Profile

Pason Systems Inc provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. The company offers Electronic AutoDriller, which maximizes the rate of penetration by monitoring multiple drilling parameters; Electronic Choke Actuator that provides a means of remotely controlling the choke valve; and Electronic Drilling Recorder.

