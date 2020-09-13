Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.00-2.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.19. Pentair also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.00-2.20 EPS.

Pentair stock opened at $43.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.39. Pentair has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $47.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.82.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $713.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.16 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 11.58%. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PNR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Pentair from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pentair from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America upgraded Pentair from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Pentair from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Pentair from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pentair presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.80.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.