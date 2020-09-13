Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.00-2.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.19. Pentair also updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 2.00-2.20 EPS.
Pentair stock opened at $43.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.39. Pentair has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $47.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.82.
Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $713.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.16 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 11.58%. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Pentair Company Profile
Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.
Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.