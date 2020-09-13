Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.00-2.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.8-2.8 billion.Pentair also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.00-2.20 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on PNR. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Pentair from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pentair from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Pentair from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BofA Securities upgraded Pentair from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Pentair from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.80.

PNR stock opened at $43.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.39. Pentair has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $47.43.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $713.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.16 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 11.58%. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pentair will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

