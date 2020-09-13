PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd Inc (NYSE:GHY) Short Interest Update

PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd Inc (NYSE:GHY) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a decline of 49.4% from the August 15th total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE GHY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,587. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.60. PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $15.39.

Get PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.32%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GHY. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC grew its position in PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd by 6.2% during the second quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 286,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after buying an additional 16,718 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its position in PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd by 20.6% during the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 665,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,771,000 after buying an additional 113,490 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd by 8.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 130,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd by 9.6% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 3,293 shares during the period.

About PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.