Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.00-5.07 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.07. Philip Morris International also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 5.00-5.07 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PM. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reiterated a hold rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated a buy rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine cut Philip Morris International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.75.

Shares of PM opened at $81.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $126.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.08. Philip Morris International has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.17%.

In other news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $5,829,750.00. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

