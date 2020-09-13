Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.00-5.07 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.08. Philip Morris International also updated its FY20 guidance to $5.00-5.07 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup restated a hold rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine lowered Philip Morris International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler restated a buy rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.75.

NYSE:PM opened at $81.23 on Friday. Philip Morris International has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $90.17. The firm has a market cap of $126.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.08.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 23rd. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 90.17%.

In other Philip Morris International news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $5,829,750.00. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

