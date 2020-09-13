Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $107.99 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) will announce sales of $107.99 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $103.35 million and the highest is $110.40 million. Physicians Realty Trust posted sales of $107.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $432.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $414.21 million to $450.23 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $452.50 million, with estimates ranging from $418.66 million to $502.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Physicians Realty Trust.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $109.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.84 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DOC shares. ValuEngine upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Colliers Secur. began coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, SVP Daniel M. Klein sold 4,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $75,912.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Theiler sold 27,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $492,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 17.3% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 222.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 4.9% in the second quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 23,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 5.4% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 21,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DOC traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,064,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,840. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $11.01 and a twelve month high of $20.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 40.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.79.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

