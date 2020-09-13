Quantstamp Price Hits $0.0426 on Exchanges (QSP)

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. In the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded up 12.7% against the US dollar. Quantstamp has a market capitalization of $26.31 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantstamp token can now be purchased for $0.0426 or 0.00000412 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001549 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00046574 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006683 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $499.70 or 0.04834875 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005245 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00062178 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002490 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00038313 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Quantstamp

Quantstamp is a token. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 617,314,171 tokens. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com . The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Quantstamp Token Trading

Quantstamp can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantstamp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantstamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

