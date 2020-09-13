Quaterra Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:QTRRF) Short Interest Update

Quaterra Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:QTRRF) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 409,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Quaterra Resources stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,915. Quaterra Resources has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.06.

About Quaterra Resources

Quaterra Resources Inc operates as a copper exploration and development company primarily in North America. It holds 100% interests in the MacArthur, Yerington, Bear, and Wassuk copper properties located in the Yerington District, Nevada, as well as an option to acquire a 90% interest in the Groundhog copper prospect covering 40,000 acres located to the southwest of Anchorage, Alaska.

