Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.59 Billion

Brokerages expect that Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) will post sales of $2.59 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.85 billion. Quest Diagnostics posted sales of $1.96 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.97 billion to $8.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Quest Diagnostics.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 13.78%. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share.

DGX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BofA Securities raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.78.

Shares of NYSE:DGX traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,250,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,524. Quest Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $73.02 and a 1 year high of $131.81. The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 34.15%.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 58,392 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $6,458,155.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 126,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,024,411.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 19.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 159,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,224,000 after purchasing an additional 26,511 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 211,103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 127.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 130,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,815,000 after acquiring an additional 72,778 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 74.3% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,619 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter worth $3,955,000. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

