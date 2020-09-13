Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.50-9.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.4-8.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.72 billion.Quest Diagnostics also updated its FY20 guidance to $7.50-9.00 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DGX. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $114.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $125.78.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $110.33 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $73.02 and a 1 year high of $131.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.97. The stock has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.28.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.15%.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 58,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $6,458,155.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 126,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,024,411.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

