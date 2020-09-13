Quiztok Achieves Market Capitalization of $337,924.02 (QTCON)

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 13th. Over the last week, Quiztok has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Quiztok has a market cap of $337,924.02 and $98,030.00 worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quiztok token can currently be purchased for $0.0105 or 0.00000101 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00060704 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 59.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quiztok Token Profile

Quiztok (CRYPTO:QTCON) is a token. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,337,119 tokens. The official message board for Quiztok is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr . Quiztok’s official website is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php

Buying and Selling Quiztok

Quiztok can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quiztok should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quiztok using one of the exchanges listed above.

