Raise Trading Down 7% Over Last 7 Days (RAISE)

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One Raise token can now be purchased for $0.0129 or 0.00000124 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Raise has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Raise has a total market cap of $189,935.78 and $11,105.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Raise alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009690 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00298758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00049484 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00115785 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.99 or 0.01574930 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000294 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00192199 BTC.

Raise Profile

Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 tokens. The official website for Raise is herotoken.io . The official message board for Raise is medium.com/@HeroToken

Raise Token Trading

Raise can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raise using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.