Rank Group (LON:RNK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.20 EPS

Rank Group (LON:RNK) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 7 ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 8.20 ($0.11) by GBX (1.20) (($0.02)), Digital Look Earnings reports.

LON:RNK opened at GBX 123 ($1.61) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.14, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 137.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 158.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.54 million and a PE ratio of 9.53. Rank Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 78.20 ($1.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 328.79 ($4.30).

Get Rank Group alerts:

RNK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rank Group in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rank Group in a research report on Thursday.

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, and Belgium. The company operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, UK Digital, and Enracha segments. It offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker; electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, as well as social and bingo clubs.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Rank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.