Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $700.97 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) will post $700.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Regal Beloit’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $690.10 million and the highest is $715.80 million. Regal Beloit reported sales of $772.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Regal Beloit will report full year sales of $2.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $2.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $3.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Regal Beloit.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.28. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $634.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RBC shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Regal Beloit in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on Regal Beloit from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays raised Regal Beloit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Regal Beloit from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.71.

RBC traded up $0.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $97.60. 106,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.88. Regal Beloit has a 12-month low of $51.99 and a 12-month high of $103.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.86%.

In other Regal Beloit news, insider Scott Douglas Brown sold 4,184 shares of Regal Beloit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.43, for a total value of $407,647.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,281.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John C. Kunze sold 452 shares of Regal Beloit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.05, for a total value of $43,414.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,936 shares in the company, valued at $378,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,136 shares of company stock worth $1,174,887 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Regal Beloit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 369.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 417.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

