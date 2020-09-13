Ren Achieves Market Cap of $281.78 Million (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. In the last seven days, Ren has traded up 7.1% against the dollar. Ren has a total market cap of $281.78 million and approximately $61.03 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ren token can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00003080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Kyber Network, Tidex and UEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001549 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00046574 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006683 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $499.70 or 0.04834875 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005245 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00062178 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002490 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00038313 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ren Token Profile

Ren (REN) is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 885,305,285 tokens. Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg . Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ren is renproject.io

Buying and Selling Ren

Ren can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, IDEX, Kyber Network, Tidex, UEX, DDEX, Binance and Huobi Global. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

