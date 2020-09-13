RHEINMETALL/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Short Interest Up 400.0% in August

RHEINMETALL/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RNMBY traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.32. The company had a trading volume of 422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.33. RHEINMETALL/ADR has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $25.90.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RHEINMETALL/ADR in a report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of RHEINMETALL/ADR in a report on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. RHEINMETALL/ADR currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

