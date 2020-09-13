Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Acquired by Jackson Square Capital LLC

Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 154.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Roku by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Roku in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Roku in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Roku by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU traded down $3.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $155.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,028,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,701,907. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.56. The company has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.18 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.09. Roku Inc has a fifty-two week low of $58.22 and a fifty-two week high of $185.44.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.20. Roku had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 19.43%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roku Inc will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROKU. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Roku from $150.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Roku in a report on Monday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Roku in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.22.

In other Roku news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.13, for a total transaction of $38,901.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.38, for a total transaction of $235,028.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,689,083.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 439,997 shares of company stock worth $70,234,909. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

