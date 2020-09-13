Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY cut its position in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,266 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies accounts for 2.9% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY owned about 0.29% of Roper Technologies worth $117,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,355,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,855,991,000 after acquiring an additional 345,628 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,908,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,129,148,000 after purchasing an additional 389,726 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 1,734,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $673,536,000 after acquiring an additional 29,644 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,725,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $669,856,000 after acquiring an additional 162,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,612,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $502,663,000 after acquiring an additional 323,016 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

NYSE:ROP traded up $3.80 on Friday, hitting $399.60. The stock had a trading volume of 561,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,558. The business’s fifty day moving average is $430.29 and its 200 day moving average is $374.26. The company has a market cap of $41.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.05. Roper Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $240.00 and a 52 week high of $455.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 29.75%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roper Technologies news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.67, for a total value of $1,331,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,387,806.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $17,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,574,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,127,810 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ROP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Roper Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $411.00.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

Read More: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.