Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0726 per share on Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This is an increase from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Shaw Communications has decreased its dividend by 0.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Shaw Communications has a dividend payout ratio of 92.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Shaw Communications to earn $1.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.89 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.1%.

Shares of Shaw Communications stock opened at $18.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.60 and its 200 day moving average is $16.99. Shaw Communications has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $20.90. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.63.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $938.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.80 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Shaw Communications will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Shaw Communications from $30.50 to $31.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Shaw Communications from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Shaw Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.64.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

