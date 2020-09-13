Short Interest in BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) Decreases By 58.2%

BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 58.2% from the August 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust by 5.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 412,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,247,000 after acquiring an additional 20,593 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 264,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after buying an additional 49,371 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 164,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 41,671 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,165,000.

Get BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust alerts:

BKN traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $16.35. 6,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,041. BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust has a 12-month low of $10.73 and a 12-month high of $17.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.29 and a 200-day moving average of $15.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.