Short Interest in Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Declines By 77.0%

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 110,800 shares, a drop of 77.0% from the August 15th total of 482,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.6 days.

Shares of CGIFF stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.10. 12,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,416. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.19. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $8.82.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. CIBC raised their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.10.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products and Performance chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions and Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

